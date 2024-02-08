Putin's interview with Carlson to be published on Kremlin website on Feb 9 — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson will be published on the Kremlin website in Russian and English on the morning of February 9, while Carlson will publish it earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will be [released] on Friday morning, we will clarify the exact time. It will be published on the website of the [Russian] president, as it usually happens with every interview of the Russian president. Both the video and the full transcript in Russian and English will be posted. Of course, this will happen after Carlson publishes it on his platforms," the spokesman said.

He added that Putin gave an interview to Carlson "in Russian, of course." The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the Russian leader's website has both Russian and English versions, so the interview will be published in both languages.

Earlier, Carlson said that the interview would be published on his site at 2:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 9 (11:00 p.m. GMT on February 8).