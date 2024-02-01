About 45 Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region recorded in 24-hour span, governor says

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Around 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with over 40 shells fired at the borderline region’s towns and villages, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Ukrainian armed forces' actions, a man was injured, four houses, two infrastructure communication facilities, as well as gas and electricity supply lines were damaged.

"In the Belgorod District, three artillery shells and 11 grenade launchers were fired at the village of Shchetinovka. Another 15 explosive devices were dropped from UAVs in the village. One explosive device each was dropped from drones on the villages of Ustinka and Naumovka. Two kamikaze drones attacked the village of Nekhoteyevka. An enemy UAV was shot down over the village of Novaya Derevnya. Besides, the enemy attacked the villages of Ustinka, Solntsevka and Nekhoteyevka with UAVs two in each village. No casualties or damage in these settlements were recorded," he wrote.

After the air defense system repelled an air attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on January 31, damage was detected in the village of Razumnoye, where a roof of a private house was damaged. Two fixed-wing UAVs were shot down by the air defense system near the village of Blizhneye.

In the Borisovsky district, eight explosive devices were dropped from a UAV in the village of Bogun-Gorodok, a man received a mine blast injury and a concussion. Windows were also smashed in one private house and three cars were damaged.

In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Tishanka was attacked by a kamikaze drone damaging an infrastructure facility. In the Grayvoronsky district, four mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Spodariushino and five artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Poroz. The enemy attacked the village of Mokraya Orlovka with a UAV, dropping an explosive device on a car standing next to a village first-aid station.

In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district, the enemy launched three kamikaze drones with their subsequent detonation, damaging two private residences, a memorial to military glory, as well as gas and electricity supply lines. A power line was damaged in the Pankov farm after a mortar shelling, at the moment the power supply has been restored. "In the village of Belyanka, two kamikaze drones made the fall, as a result of which an excavator of a commercial organization was damaged. No casualties were recorded. Two mortar shells were fired at the Leninsky settlement and three mortar shells were fired at the village of Krasnoye. No one was injured and there was no damage. In the town of Shebekino, a kamikaze drone hit an infrastructure facility. There were no casualties. In the village of Sereda, a kamikaze drone made a fall with subsequent detonation. There were no consequences," the governor added.