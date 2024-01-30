West’s ultimatums on Ukraine have no prospects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the West’s ultimatums on resolving the Ukraine crisis as unacceptable, as he said they have no prospects whatsoever.

"We exchanged opinions on the situation in and around Ukraine and shared updates about the latest developments," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara. "We expressed our gratitude to our Gambian partners for having an understanding of what is happening as they favor an exclusively fair political solution which has so far failed to find support with the Kiev regime or its Western sponsors who insist on unacceptable ultimatums that have no prospects," Lavrov emphasized.

In addition, Lavrov said, the two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East. "Naturally, we talked about the developments in the Middle East, primarily in the context of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and in the context of the so-called retaliatory strikes by the international coalition established by the United States and Great Britain for illegitimate and aggressive actions against Yemen," he added.