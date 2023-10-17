Russian forces destroy over 250 military helicopters in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed over 250 Ukrainian combat helicopters since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 491 aircraft, 251 helicopters, 7,953 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,706 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 multiple rocket launchers, 6,802 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,372 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s army loses 270 troops in Kupyansk area in past day

Russian forces repulsed seven Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, killing and wounding roughly 270 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 270 personnel killed and wounded, a tank, 10 armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks. In counter-battery fire, the following targets were destroyed: two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems and two Gvozdika motorized artillery guns," the ministry said.

Units of Russia’s battlegroup West supported by aircraft and artillery fire repulsed seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 115 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades were repelled by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire," the ministry said.

The enemy lost "as many as 115 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and an Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian troops and military hardware near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Shipilovka and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, it said.

Ukraine’s military loses 485 troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 485 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops. They inflicted damage on enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 485 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 artillery gun. In addition, they obliterated a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault brigade, the ministry added.

Kiev loses 150 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 150 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on amassed forces of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the town of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction totaled as many as 150 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks near Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian army attacks near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 110 enemy troops and seven tanks over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized and 82nd air assault brigades near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, seven tanks, seven armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made M109 Paladin howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate over 45 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 45 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 45 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were eliminated as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept five missiles, four smart bombs in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted five tactical missiles and four GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Five operational/tactical missiles and four GLSDB guided bombs of US manufacture were intercepted. In addition, 34 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Vasilevka and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novaya Tarasovka in the Kharkov Region, Peschanovka and Sagy in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, equipment in 117 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 117 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army in 117 areas," the ministry said.