Putin says Middle East conflict has bigger magnitude than Russia’s operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East is so large that it can’t be compared with the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.

In the interview for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." he said a conflict between the West and Russia, if it happens, will be very much unlike the special operation.

"Look at the Middle East. Does it look like a special military operation? How can you even compare?" Putin said.