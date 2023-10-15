Ukraine’s offensive failed, even as it prepares to attack in some areas – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed, although Kiev is preparing new attacks in certain areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

"As for the counteroffensive, which has allegedly been stalled, it has failed completely. We know that in certain areas of combat operations the opposing side is nevertheless preparing new active offensive operations. We see this, and we know about it. And we are also reacting accordingly," he said in the interview, according to a fragment that journalist Pavel Zarubin posted to Telegram.