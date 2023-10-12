Relations between Russia, Turkey flourishing — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia-Turkey cooperation has reached an all-time high, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a roundtable titled "Russia-Turkey: The Role of Media in Boosting Cooperation."

"Our rapidly developing bilateral relations are based on several key things. First, this is frank political dialogue at the highest level, which is blossoming. It’s possible to say that perhaps, never in the history of our bilateral relations have we seen such frank, busy, fruitful and effective cooperation, and this gives impetus to all other areas," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, Russia-Turkey relations are also based on mutually beneficial economic cooperation. "It’s surprising, because both Russia and Turkey are always accused of not being free or liberal enough in their philosophy of social development. But what is liberalism? It’s a liberal economy, an economy that develops on market principles. That said, our relations boast these very economic features," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

In Zakharova’s view, cultural and humanitarian cooperation has a special place in the relationship between Russia and Turkey. "It includes everything, from student exchanges and exchanges that are taking place not on the government level but at the level of non-governmental organizations and economic entities, to, undoubtedly, a unique phenomenon such as mixed families that contribute to building our bilateral relations every day, forming a special subculture," she concluded.