Russia can potentially help resolve Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia maintains contacts with both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, thoroughly analyzes the situation and can potentially take part in the settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We maintain our contacts with the parties to the conflict," he said in response to a question about whether Russia plans to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, following the example of other countries. "There are Russian citizens on both sides. For us, the fate of Russian citizens is the No. 1 priority," Peskov pointed out.

He added that Moscow "continues to carefully analyze the situation." "[Russia] maintains its positions as a country that has the potential to participate in the settlement processes," the spokesman stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians and has launched attacks against Gaza and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also taken place in the West Bank. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.