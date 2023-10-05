Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 70 times over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 70 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuysky district, the enemy fired 36 shells from a Grad multiple launch rocket system at the village of Borki, three artillery shells at the village of Peschanka, four mortar shells at the village of Novopetrovka, eight artillery shells at the village of Verigovka and seven artillery shells at the village of Dubrovka. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," he wrote.

Gladkov added that in the Shebekinsky district, two mortar shells were fired at Murom, and two shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone. The enemy also attacked the village with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties, however, one of the communications infrastructure facilities was damaged. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire five times, with no casualties or damage. In the village of Sereda, a shrapnel munition was dropped from a drone. There were no casualties or damage.

"In the Belgorod district, the village of Zhuravlevka came under artillery fire two times. There were no casualties or damage. After the work of air defense in the village of Shishino, the following damage was recorded: the windows of one of the private houses were shattered, four cars were damaged. A car in the village of Sevryukovo was also damaged," the governor said.

According to Gladkov, in the Volokonovsky district, the outskirts of the village of Plotvyanka was shelled from mortars twice, while in the Graivoronsky district, the Russian forces downed two enemy drones in the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya. There were no casualties or damage.