MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine lost several hundred troops near the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past few days, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the DPR head, told Channel One.

"Over the past few days, the enemy lost several hundred troops in the southern part of the Ugledar area alone," he said.

According to Kimakovsky, Ukrainian forces are in a rush to make achievements in their offensive efforts before the fall mud season sets in.