Moscow in talks with Tunisia on expansion of Russian grain supplies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Negotiations on continuation and expansion of Russian grain supplies to Tunisia are currently underway in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his talks with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

"We specifically addressed the prospects for organizing the purchase of Russian grain. The first batch has already been delivered to Tunisia," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that his counterpart’s delegation also includes the head of a Tunisian grain company, who "is now holding relevant negotiations at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on the conditions for further supplies [of Russian grain] and their expansion."