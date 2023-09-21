Ukrainian troops fire over 100 rounds of munitions at DPR over 24 hours

DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired over 100 rounds of various ordnance at residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire (JCCC) said.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission reported 26 instances of fire opened by Ukrainian armed formations. <...> Some 103 units of various munitions were launched," a statement on the mission’s Telegram channel said.

It added that in the Donetsk area, the Ukrainian army launched 10 shelling attacks, using an AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile and 155mm artillery. In the Gorlovka area, the observers recorded 16 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, 152mm and 155mm artillery, including cluster munitions.

In all, according to the JCCC, over the past 24 hours, in the region, five civilians have sustained wounds of various degrees of severity and one person has been killed.