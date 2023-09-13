Air defense forces shoot down drone in Tver Region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have shot down a drone in the Konakovo district of the Tver Region, the press service for the regional government said.

"On September 13, the drone was destroyed on the territory of the Konakovo district in the Tver Region by the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry. There are no casualties," the report says.

Emergency services are reportedly working at the scene.

"Governor Igor Rudenya ordered regional agencies to provide all necessary assistance to them," the press service added.