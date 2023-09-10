West uses UN Secretary General to promote unilateral approaches in grain deal — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The content of the letter from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the grain deal gives the impression that the West is trying to use the Secretary General to promote unilateral approaches on this topic. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this at a press conference following the G20 summit.

"Having read the contents of this letter (from UN Secretary General Guterres to Lavrov - TASS), it seems that again, unfortunately, they are trying to use the Secretary General to promote unilateral approaches, because the whole point of his letter is that "let's urgently renew the Ukrainian grain deal, and for this, within a month we will do something to connect someone to SWIFT, within two or three months we will somehow try to come to an agreement with the insurance company Lloyd's and so on," Lavrov said.