Putin congratulates Belarusian president on his birthday

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and wished him a happy 69th birthday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday," the press service said in a statement.

The Kremlin also noted that during the phone conversation "Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Belarusian alliance and strategic partnership."

Earlier, the Russian leader sent a congratulatory telegram to Lukashenko. In it, he expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and Belarus "will be able to overcome any difficulties and ensure the further advancement of multifaceted Russian-Belarusian cooperation, including as part of the Union State format." Additionally, Putin noted many years of Lukashenko’s tireless work "for the benefit of the fraternal people of Belarus, pursuing a consistent policy towards comprehensive expansion of friendly ties" between Moscow and Minsk.