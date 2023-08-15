Russian forces destroy Ukrainian М777 howitzer, sink four boats in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 15. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Kherson Region have destroyed a Ukrainian М777 howitzer with ammunition and sunk four boats carrying 20 Ukrainian troops, a representative of the region’s emergency situations services told reporters.

"As a result of fire damage inflicted by units of the battlegroup Dnieper in the Kherson area, 4 boats and 20 Ukrainian militants and a М777 howitzer with ammunition were destroyed. The losses were as follows: 4 Ukrainian militants were killed, 3 suffered wounds of various severity," the official said.

Destroyed in the same area was a base of a Ukrainian military unit, and 15 troops were killed, while 9 suffered wounds of various severity. Five automotive vehicles were knocked out of operation.

The official said a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition, 5 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 soldiers were wounded in the island area. A position of a Ukrainian unit was destroyed in the Kakhovka area, with 7 servicemen killed and four suffering wounds of various severity.