Russian forces prevent Ukrainian troop deployment in mouth of Dnieper River

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted two attempts by the Ukrainian army to deploy troops to the mouth of the Dnieper River, Battlegroup Dnepr spokesman Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"Servicemen of Battlegroup Dnepr thwarted two attempts to deploy Ukrainian troops on boats to the mouth of the Dnieper River in the Kherson area," he said.

According to the battlegroup spokesman, three high-speed boats carrying up to 15 Ukrainian troops were eliminated by small arms and grenade launchers near Borshchevoi and Belogrudy islands.

"Artillery units detected and destroyed a 120 mm mortar and its crew in counter-battery combat in the Korabelny District of Kherson," Kodryan added.