Russia wipes out Ukrainian airfields, Western armament depots in precision strike

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes by precision weapons against Ukrainian military airfields and Western-supplied armament storage sites, destroying all the designated targets over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"The Russian Armed Forces delivered concentrated strikes by airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s airfields, command posts and deployment sites, assembly workshops and depots storing seaborne drones, and also missiles, armament and military hardware supplied from European countries and the United States. The goal of the strikes was achieved. All the designated sites were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During several days last week, Russian forces delivered strikes against Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge.

In particular, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported on July 18 that Russian forces had delivered multiple retaliatory strikes by high-precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s sites in Odessa and Nikolayev where terror attacks with the use of naval drones were plotted against Russia.

On July 19, Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a multiple strike by high-precision weapons against Ukrainian military industrial sites and fuel infrastructure in Odessa and also against the Ukrainian Air Force’s Kanatovo airbase.

On July 20, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a retaliatory strike by seaborne and air-launched high-precision weapons against the production workshops and storage sites of drone boats in the areas of the city of Odessa and Ilyichyovsk (called Chernomorsk by Ukraine).

In addition, on July 21, Russian forces delivered a precision strike against Ukrainian sites where terror attacks with the use of attack drones were plotted against Russia, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported.