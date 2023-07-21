Latest US move confirms Russia’s aspiration to strengthen its defense — embassy

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The latest destructive actions of the US government prove that Russia’s course towards strengthening its defense, as well as financial and technological sovereignty, is justified, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Friday.

"It is symptomatic that a new round of sanctions is aimed at limiting potential of our defense industry and energy sector, as well as at complicating access to the international financial system," the embassy said on its Telegram channel, commenting on US decision to blacklist more individuals and companies from Russia.

"The White House destructive actions only confirm the accuracy of the Russian Federation’s pursuit of financial and technological sovereignty, and aspiration to strengthen our defense capabilities," the Russian diplomatic mission continued. "Once again, this underscores that there is no alternative to the accelerating process of de-dollarization of the international economic relations."

According to the Russian embassy, "another surge in Washington's restrictions activity <…> happened to ‘coincide’ with a meeting of the US-UK strategic sanctions dialogue."

"Given the hybrid war, unleashed by the West against our country, the US Administration endless attacks aren’t surprising," the Russian diplomats said.

According to a statement, issued on Thursday by the US Department of the Treasury, the new wave of US sanctions against Russia is aimed against its defense industry, science, banking and mining sector. In total, Washington added almost 120 individuals and organizations into its blacklists, including several Russian banks and government officials.