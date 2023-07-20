Ukraine’s military takes no active efforts in Zaporozhye area, says regional head

MELITOPOL, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military takes no active efforts in the Zaporozhye area and the frontline situation has stabilized, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"In the Pologi-Orekhov and Vremevka directions, the situation has stabilized and the enemy takes no active efforts. However, our military command is aware that this lull is just an enemy attempt to recover after heavy losses in equipment and personnel," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the acting regional governor said, yesterday’s artillery shelling of the settlement of Vasilyevka when the Ukrainian military purposefully targeted civilian infrastructure "is yet another proof of their [the Ukrainian military’s] agony and fury."

"A cultural center was destroyed, houses and roads were damaged, a gas pipeline was broken and windows of an apartment building sustained damage as a result of a blast wave. A woman born in 1954 was injured. She received medical aid and her health is not endangered," Balitsky said.