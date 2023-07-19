Putin says truth is best weapon against propaganda

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Truth is the best weapon against lies and lie-soaked propaganda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the supervisory council of a nongovernmental organization.

"You said, ‘We tell the truth all the time.’ And this is probably the sharpest weapon against lies and propaganda that’s soaked in those lies," he said, commenting on a speech by Kristel Nean, the editor-in-chief of the Donbass Insider news website, who is also a war correspondent.

"That is why everywhere they are closing down what is essentially our only information resource aimed at the Western audience: Russia Today," Putin said.