Five Ukrainian saboteur boats destroyed in attempt to cross Dnieper in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian subversive group to infiltrate into Vasilkov Island and an enemy attempt to cross the Dnieper River near Antonovka in the Kherson area, destroying five boats and 27 militants, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, units of the Dnepr battlegroup thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group to infiltrate into Vasilkov Island in the island area, inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower and destroying seven militants of Ukrainian armed formations. Two 120mm mortars with their teams and ammunition [were destroyed] in areas near the settlement of Kizomys, with six Ukrainian militants eliminated and three others suffering wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper River near the settlement of Antonovka, destroying three enemy boats and 20 militants by firepower, he said.