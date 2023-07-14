Russia shuts down Poland’s consular agency in Smolensk — government order

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to shut down Poland’s consular agency in the western Russian city of Smolensk.

The document has been published on the official government website for legal information.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry’s proposal to shut down Poland’s consular agency in Smolensk, with a consular district covering the Smolensk Region, is hereby accepted," the document reads.

The Cabinet explained that the decision to close the agency had been taken in response to the Polish government’s unfriendly actions toward Russia. In particular, these have included the illegal seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in Poland and a significant reduction in Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland.

"The Russian government order, approved as a retaliatory measure, will enable restoring parity between the consular facilities of Russia in Poland and those of Poland in Russia," the Cabinet elaborated.

Consular agencies are deemed to be consular institutions of the lowest level.