Russian troops wipe out 12 Ukrainian saboteurs in Krasny Liman area, LPR officer reports

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian military eliminated 12 Ukrainian saboteurs who attempted to infiltrate behind Russian lines between the localities of Terny and Nevskoye, Andrey Marochko, retired lieutenant-colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Friday.

"Under the fire cover of their artillery, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group, using the terrain, attempted to penetrate the rear of our lines in the Krasny Liman direction, between the localities of Terny and Nevskoye," he said.

According to Marochko, Russian servicemen detected the enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance group in a timely manner. "A group of 12 troops was wiped out with the use of a heavy flamethrower system," he emphasized.