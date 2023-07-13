Outgunned Russian recon team eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops, 19 pieces of gear — officer

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A Russian reconnaissance team of 10 paratroopers set up an ambush for enemy forces in a sector of the special military operation zone, eliminating 60 Ukrainian soldiers and 19 pieces of military equipment, the unit’s commander, who goes by the call sign "Metis," told reporters.

"We set up an ambush for the adversary. It took us three days to reach the site, frequently crawling on all fours. We then engaged in a shoot-out. Up to 60 people from among enemy personnel and 19 pieces of lightly armored equipment, including Hummers, have been eliminated. There were both pickups and vans. Our group numbered 10 people," the officer said, adding that there were no losses among his subordinates.

According to the officer, the encounter lasted over 2.5 hours with the distance between the adversaries sometimes being only 10 meters. In terms of heavy arms, the recon unit had only hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, which enabled them to take out the enemy’s hardware. The Russian soldiers also captured and immediately used a US-made Javelin anti-tank missile system. When Ukrainian troops retreated, the recon team discovered the body of a woman soldier attached to a Ukrainian mortar squad among the casualties.

For the successful completion of the mission, the title "Hero of Russia" was conferred on Metis, while his fighters were awarded the "Order of Courage" and "For Valor" medals.