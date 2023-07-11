Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in Kherson area

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 planes in areas near the settlements of Sadovoye and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, he said.

"Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, six motor vehicles and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, the general said.

"Near the settlement of Antonovka in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the 124th territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.