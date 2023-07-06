Russian official says Moscow completed work on plan for cooperation with Vietnam

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian government agencies have completed the work to put together a plan for comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam up until 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting with Vietnam’s Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien on Thursday.

"To follow up on the agreements with my Vietnamese counterpart Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Russian agencies have prepared a comprehensive plan of bilateral cooperation until 2030. This is a voluminous and specific document containing a number of sectoral roadmaps with specific target indicators. We will submit it to the Vietnamese side in the near future and we hope for constructive and prompt consideration," he said.

The deputy prime minister said Vietnam is Russia’s reliable partner as their relations "are based on a solid foundation of friendship and many years of mutually beneficial cooperation."

"We are interested in advancing bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science and technology, education and culture. Both Russia and Vietnam maintain an intensive dialogue in all these areas," Chernyshenko went on to say.

He also noted the results of the work of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"It is critically important for us to start implementing its decisions as soon as possible," the official said.