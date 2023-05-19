Russia's opponents to continue to try to rock country from within, says Putin

PYATIGORSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russia's opponents will continue to try to rock the country from within by using agents and marginal persons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our eternal geopolitical rivals and adversaries are using their agents inside the country, as well as a partially withdrawn abroad network of agents and various kinds of marginal persons, to try and keep trying to rock our country from within," the Russian president said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

"But we must remember that they [agents of Russia's opponents] exist and will continue to be used for their purposes by those who want to influence us, they will be used in their fight against Russia. And the struggle will continue, no doubt. Our geopolitical opponents have been doing it for centuries, they are doing it now, and they will certainly do it in the future," the head of state pointed out. "As they say in such cases, no fantasy," he pointed out.

"They are going to improve this tool, and we have to keep this in mind," Putin concluded.