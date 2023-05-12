Russia warns Poland of potential asymmetric response to freezing embassy’s bank accounts

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia may take asymmetric measures in response to Warsaw’s move to freeze bank accounts of the Russian embassy and trade mission in Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Friday.

In line with the principle of diplomatic reciprocity, "the Polish embassy in Moscow cannot access its accounts with Russian banks either," Zakharova said.

"We do not rule out the possibility of an asymmetric response," she warned.

On April 26, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev said that Polish prosecutors had seized funds held on the accounts of Russia’s embassy and trade mission. The embassy was notified in early March 2023 that all monies from its accounts in the Santander Bank had been transferred to accounts of the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office. Andreyev said that "quite a hefty sum" in US dollars and Polish zlotys was on the accounts in question.