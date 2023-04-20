Current governor of Krasnoyarsk Region did a lot for its development — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 20. /TASS/. The current head of the Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, has made a great contribution to the development of the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian Deputy Finance Minister Mikhail Kotyukov on Thursday.

When offering Kotyukov the position of the acting governor of the Krasnoyarsk Region, the president said that he had just spoken with the current head of the region: "He (Alexander Uss - TASS) has, of course, done a lot for the development of the region." "As the current Russian Deputy Finance Minister, you see what has become of the regional finances in recent years," Putin told Kotyukov.

The president also pointed out that "the transfer of affairs will take place in a businesslike, friendly manner," and if necessary, Kotyukov would always have the opportunity to "lean on what has been done." "Here I have no doubt that the business atmosphere will be ensured," he added.

In conclusion, the head of state wished Kotyukov success and promised that after the new head of the region assumes his responsibilities, they will definitely hold a meeting and discuss the work that will be needed to "ensure the best development of the Krasnoyarsk Region, on the way to its development, for the benefit, of course, of the people who live in this huge, for Russia so important territory.".