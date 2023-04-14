Number of foreign mercenaries, including from US, growing in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, including from the United States, is on the rise, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told TASS on Friday.

"We see numerous media reports that the number of foreign mercenaries, including from the United States, is growing on the territory of the former Soviet republic (Ukraine - TASS)," he said. "It looks like these people are not quite healthy psychologically as they have evidently gotten sick and tired of visiting shooting galleries in their countries and have opted to make their Hollywood fantasies a reality."

"I hate to think that American mercenaries, along with the Nazis, take part in the killing of imprisoned Russian soldiers, in the execution of civilians, in the shelling of residential houses, and in other crimes, which by any standard carry criminal responsibility," he added.