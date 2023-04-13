Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan ready to support Afghanistan's reconstruction — statement

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan are ready to assist in Afghanistan's reconstruction and develop economic ties with it, according to the joint statement of the four countries’ foreign ministers following an informal meeting in Samarkand.

"The ministers expressed their readiness to continue supporting peace in Afghanistan and its reconstruction, to carry out economic and trade deals [with it], as well as to invest [in its economy] with the assistance of countries of the region and the international community," the statement, the text of which was published on Thursday on the official Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said.

In addition, "the ministers praised the reception of millions of Afghans by countries in the region, especially Iran and Pakistan, and called on the international community to provide these countries with the necessary support." The ministers also called on members of the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, speaking at a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China in March 2022, said that his country had received about 850,000 Afghan refugees after the radical Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power in the country in the spring of 2021.