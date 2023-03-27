UN Security Council votes against Russian resolution on Nord Stream sabotage

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council did not support the Russian-Chinese resolution on the international investigation of the Nord Stream sabotage Monday.

The resolution was supported by 3 countries, with zero votes against and 12 nations abstained. Thus, the resolution failed to receive nine votes required for approval.

The resolution was supported by Russia, China and Brazil, with Albania, the UK, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, the UAE, the US, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan abstained.

The resolution was also co-authored by Belarus, Venezuela, DPRK, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea. However, these states are not members of the Security Council and did not take part in the vote.