China, India, other nations say no to Western hegemony — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. China and India, as well as a number of other states on the Eurasian continent, in the Asia-Pacific region, in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America do not intend to help the West maintain hegemony on the global arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the board of guardians of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Monday.

Today's world is multipolar and "few want to pull chestnuts out of the fire for former parent states in the current conditions," to the detriment of their national interests, the top diplomat noted. "It is therefore quite natural that about three-quarters of the world's states have not joined the anti-Russian sanctions. All of them have taken a balanced position on the situation in and around Ukraine," Lavrov said.

According to him, such countries as China and India, many states of the Eurasian continent, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America "understand perfectly well what this is all about." "And they do not want to compromise their legitimate national interests for the sake of helping the Anglo-Saxons and their associates maintain their hegemony or, to be more precise, try to retain their hegemony on the global arena," Lavrov stressed.

With this in mind, Lavrov focused on President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, which "demonstrated to the entire international community that attempts ‘to divide and conquer’ are doomed to fail." "Despite the dirty campaign to cancel everything connected with Russia, we still have many friends in every country in the world, including in the West. We know that they like our multinational country, love Russian culture, and share the traditional moral and family values we promote," the top diplomat summed up.