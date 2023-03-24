General Staff prepares solutions in case of potential Ukrainian offensive — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian General Staff is preparing solutions in case of potential Ukrainian offensive actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"They [the Ukrainian side - TASS] are preparing for an offensive, everyone knows that. Our General Staff is calculating this and is preparing its own solutions," Medvedev said in his interview for Russian mass media and Russian social media users.

Meanwhile, he expressed his certainty that Ukraine would have been unable to fight without Western aid.

"Without this aid, they would not have lasted even several days. They are completely, 100% dependent on this aid. Without NATO aid, without direct money injections and direct shipments of weapons, the Kiev regime would not have lasted even a week, this is clear as day," the official underscored.

Medvedev admitted that Western shipments complicate the achievement of Russia’s goals: "The more they send, the more difficult it all becomes, obviously."