Russian forces drop leaflets on Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye calling for surrender

MELITOPOL, March 23. /TASS/. Russian forces are dropping hryvnia-styled leaflets on the Ukrainian positions on the Zaporozhye direction, urging the servicemen to stop resisting and surrender weapons, the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"We are working to prevent senseless bloodshed of Ukrainian soldiers. We are scattering leaflets with an appeal to surrender," the source said.

He pointed out that the leaflets were "stylized as the Ukrainian hryvnia," with a radio frequency and a messenger bot address on them. "This way they can get in touch and negotiate the place of exit and the conditions of their return home," he noted.