Ukrainian landing attempt thwarted in Kherson Region — Acting Governor

GENICHESK, March 17. /TASS/. Russian artillerymen thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to land on the left bank of Dnieper in the Kherson Region, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said Friday.

"Indeed, our artillerymen sunk a barge with an enemy landing party crossing the Kakhovka reservoir. The enemy likely lost several dozen people. […] The Kakhovka Reservoir incident is the largest crossing attempt of late. And, in terms of casualties, it is even more pointless and failed than usual," Saldo said.

He noted that Ukrainian forces attempt to cross Dnieper on one or several boats regularly.

"However, the Kakhovka Reservoir, Dnieper and the marshes are under constant surveillance of our military. It is impossible to hide on water - all enemy boats are being detected and met with small arms fire or artillery fire, if necessary. Usually, some vessels are being destroyed in the water, while the rest flee," the Acting Governor said.

Saldo noted that Russian reconnaissance teams regularly infiltrate the right bank of Dnieper and inflict damage to the enemy.