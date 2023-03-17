ICC decisions are of no consequence, null and void in Russia — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Decisions of the International Criminal Court are of no consequence in Russia and any arrest warrants are null and void, International Criminal Court, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Decisions of the International Criminal Court are of no consequence in our country, including from the legal perspective," Zakharova said on Telegram. "Russia isn’t a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and is under no obligation arising from it. Russia doesn’t cooperate with the organization, and any potential arrest ‘recipes’ originating from the international court will be null and void for us."