Four Ukrainian saboteurs eliminated in attempt to infiltrate Bryansk Region — FSB

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has eliminated a group of Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to make it to the Bryansk Region, western Russia from Ukraine, the FSB told TASS on Monday.

"The FSB eliminated a group of Ukrainian saboteurs on Russia’s state border. In a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs were eliminated upon their attempt to penetrate into the Bryansk Region from Ukraine," the FSB specified.

According to the FSB, the saboteurs had German-made SIG Sauer rifles and ammunition for them, communication and navigation devices, as well as four homemade explosives equivalent to some 40 kg of TNT on them.