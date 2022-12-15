EU ambassadors to revise draft 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions — EC President

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. A number of EU countries do not agree with the parameters of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, the draft document was returned for revision to ambassadors of the EU countries, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced on Thursday. Talking to reporters upon arrival at the EU summit, he stressed he hopes for an agreement by the end of the day.

"On the sanctions package there are concerns expressed not necessarily by Hungary but by few member states," he said.

"I think it is possible [to agree on the 9th package] but we need to work in the following hours," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported citing diplomats that the EU countries failed to agree on the ninth package of anti-Russia sanctions. Poland and a number of other countries still have objections, according to diplomats. EU member states are expected to receive a new variant of the draft of the next package of sanctions late on Thursday. Diplomats say some countries believe that the EU's restrictive measures pose a threat to the food security of developing countries, while others argue that easing restrictions could allow Russian entrepreneurs who own fertilizer companies to evade European sanctions.

Michel also said that the EU summit is going to approve a loan program worth of 18 bln euros for Ukraine for 2023.

The head of the European Council also said that the summit will touch upon another refusal by the EU Council to accept Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. The two countries have been members of the community since 2007, but cannot join the Schengen area. The annoyance of Sofia and Bucharest about this is especially strong, since the Council of the EU on Tuesday decided to admit Croatia, which joined the EU only in 2013, into the Schengen area.