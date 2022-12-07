Nuclear war risk, no need for new mobilization: what Putin said at Human Rights Council

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. There is no need for any additional military call-up in Russia, as half of the draftees are still undergoing training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Civil Society and Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

The president warned about an increasing risk of nuclear war, but pointed out that Moscow did not intend to "brandish nuclear weapons like a razor." He said the cases of desertion among Russian soldiers were few, while the West’s disregard for the interests of people of Donbass was a latent form of Russophobia.

TASS summarized Putin’s key statements.

No need for additional military call-up

Out of the 300,000 mobilized soldiers, 150,000 are deployed to the area of the special military operation, and 50% of them are deployed to combat units, while the rest remain "in the second, third lines" or are undergoing additional training.

Therefore, "talking about any additional mobilization measures makes no sense, since there is no need in them for the state and the Defense Ministry at present," Putin said.

Growing risk of nuclear war

This risk of a nuclear war is increasing. "Why deny it?" Putin said. However, Russia is "not going to brandish these weapons like a razor" and considers them a means of defense and a natural deterrent.

"We are sane and aware of what the nuclear weapons are about," Putin said.

Russia’s strategy is built around the so-called retaliatory counter strike, "meaning when a strike is being inflicted on us, we inflict one in response," Putin said.

Moreover, Moscow has more advanced and more bleeding-edge strategic forces than any other nuclear country.

Tangible results of military operation

The special military operation is a long process, but it has already yielded "significant results."

"New territories have appeared," he said. "Take the Sea of Azov, which has become Russia’s inland sea. That’s very serious."

However, the key result is that millions of people from those new regions brought their intention to live in Russia into life.

"This is the most important thing," Putin stressed.

Ukraine’s future

The war in Ukraine was started by those who seized power in that country after the coup d’etat in 2014. Throughout the past years, the West has been ignoring the legitimate interests of residents of Donbass and Russia’s efforts to protect them.

"In response to all our demands, we have seen only spits in our faces. It is a latent form of Russophobia," he said.

Polish nationalists can’t wait to seize western Ukrainian regions, "and they will seek to do so." The only real guarantor of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its current borders could be Russia alone.

Investigating Kiev’s crimes

Russia may establish a certain "general agency" and a government commission that will be in charge of recording and investigating the crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities, "especially strikes at civilian and residential neighborhoods." Law enforcement veterans can provide their help "either as mentors or as people who summarize the materials at hand."

No problem with desertion

There is no problem with mass desertion of the troops in the area of the special military operation.

"Yes, this has happened. There are fewer and fewer of such people now," Putin said.

The overwhelming majority of those who have succumbed to the panic are coming back voluntarily.

Having found themselves in an active combat zone, even after special training, people cannot but experience certain emotions, but after adapting, "guys fight brilliantly."

Unlike Ukraine, Russia does not execute those who abandon their combat positions.

"We have nothing of the kind, we don’t have any such camps, zones, and so on. This is all nonsense, these are falsehoods that that have no basis to rely on," he added.

Reconstruction of Donbass

A separate program will be adopted to rebuild residential buildings in Donbass. Construction in Mariupol, where Russian builders are already working, "is progressing at a rapid pace."

The damage caused by Kiev to Donbass is already estimated at more than 1.3 trillion rubles, and the final figure will be even higher. Ukraine’s compensations for the damage "will definitely not be excessive at all."

Western human rights activists and national interests

Western "human rights organizations" were created as a tool of influence on the domestic policies of Russia and other post-Soviet countries, and this can be seen in their attitude to the residents of Donbass.

"Not only do they consider these people as second-rate people, but they also view Russia as a second-rate country that simply has no right to exist," Putin said.

"On our part, there can be only one answer: systematic struggle for our national interests. We will continue to act this way," he said. "First of all, of course, we will focus on peaceful means. But, if there is nothing else left, we will defend ourselves with all resources at our disposal."

"Cancel" Russian culture

The attempts to cancel Russian culture are unwise.

"To tell the truth, I do not even know if we should counter this somehow," he said. "Those who do this are evidently the enemies of our country, they harm themselves with their own actions, and is it necessary to prevent this damage they are doing to themselves?"

Rehabilitation for wounded service members

The opportunities for rehabilitation of the wounded military personnel should be expanded, "as a system of rehabilitation and fares for travelling to the locations of rehabilitation [centers] and back should be improved." For this purpose, a special center will appear in the government, and the regions will organize this work "at the level of deputy governors responsible for social issues."

Payments to healthcare workers and demobilization of doctors

In January, primary healthcare workers will start receiving additional payments ranging from 4,500 to 18,500 rubles, "depending, of course, on what a person does, <...> what position they hold and what functions they perform." The money will be paid to employees of regional hospitals and ambulance services.

The government will address the demobilization of some health professionals in Donbass.

"Of course, this must be considered, and we will definitely do it," Putin said.