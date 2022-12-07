Truck with servicemen and minibus collide in DPR, killing 16 people

TASS, December 7. A truck and a minibus collided in the Shakhter district of the Donetsk People's Republic, killing 16 people and injuring three others, the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"On the road Shakhtersk - Torez there was a collision of a truck carrying soldiers with a minibus. Sixteen people were killed, three were injured and hospitalized," the souce said.

He specified that the truck driver was among those dead. Operational services are working at the scene of the accident, investigating the circumstances.