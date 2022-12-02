Ukrainian troops deliberately targeting crowded streets in central Donetsk — lawmaker

DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are deliberately targeting Donetsk’s busiest streets, Vladimir Bidevka, speaker of the People’s Council (parliament) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Friday.

"The situation in Donetsk has been very grave in recent days. Ukrainian fascists are deliberately targeting residential quarters, the most crowded streets and infrastructure facilities to deliver strikes from rocket artillery," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that these strikes are absolutely pointless from a military point of view and are pure Western-sponsored terrorism.

"European countries are literally competing with each other in their attempts to accuse Russia of anything linked with terrorism but are turning a blind eye to what Ukraine is doing. They are sponsoring the Nazi regime, flooding it with weapons and munitions," he noted, adding that in this way the West becomes an accomplice to Ukraine’s military crimes.

Donetsk’s central districts have been shelled from Grad multiple rocket launchers throughout the day. Three civilians have been killed.