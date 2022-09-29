Zaporozhye Region head says Ukraine struck ZNPP infrastructure, reactor not in danger

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, on Thursday said a Ukrainian drone struck the Zaporozhye NPP’s supporting infrastructure and the reactor isn’t in danger.

"A drone was dropped. The hit wasn’t at the reactor. The reactor isn’t in danger. It’s about the supporting infrastructure," he said on Channel One television.

"Firefighters are on the scene, wrapping up extinguishing the flames. I got a report that the issue isn’t posing a great risk in terms of nuclear danger," Balitsky said.

Energodar is home to the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian force took control of the plant in March 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops occasionally shell Energodar’s residential neighborhoods and the power plant, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.