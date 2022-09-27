Ukrainian troops fired 76 rockets from US-made HIMARS at LPR during referendum days

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 76 rockets from US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems into the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic since September 23, when voting on the referendum on the LPR joining Russia began, the republic’s envoy to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Tuesday.

"During the referendum since September 23, Ukrainian militants have already fired 76 HIMARS MLRS rockets at the LPR," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Miroshnik specified that the cities of Stakhanov, Rubezhnoye, Alchevsk, Svatovo, Severodonetsk, the settlements of Nizhniya Duvanka, Novaya Astrakhan, Travnevoye and Mostki came under fire.

In the LPR, Tuesday is the final day of voting in the referendum. As LPR Central Election Commission head Yelena Kravchenko earlier told TASS, the interim turnout as of 12:00 on Tuesday exceeded 90%.