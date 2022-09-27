Referendum results show people in Kherson Region want to be with Russia — election chief

KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. The results of the referendum in the Kherson Region have so far shown that local residents envision their future as part of Russia, Marina Zakharova, who heads the region’s election commission, said on Tuesday, when the final day of voting on the accession to Russia began in the region.

"We have been doing our best to ensure that things run smoothly on the final day of voting and are taking the opinion of every local resident into account. So far, the results of the referendum have shown that residents of the Kherson Region see their future and the future of their children within a single state - within the Russian Federation," the region’s military-civilian administration quoted Zakharova as saying on its Telegram channel.

Authorities in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions made a decision to hold referendums to join Russia as separate constituent members. Voting in the four regions began on Friday and will finish later today.

On Monday morning, the Kherson Region’s election chief said the referendum was valid with turnout exceeding 50%. Later that day, she said turnout hit 63.58% over the past four days of the referendum vote.