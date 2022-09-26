Putin relieves Chizhov of his duties as Russian envoy to EU

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Vladimir Chizhov of his duties as Russian permanent representative to the European Union, according to the corresponding decree published on Monday on the official portal of legal information.

"[I hereby decree] to relieve Vladimir Alekseevich Chizhov of his duties as permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium," the document said.

Chizhov confirmed in September that he would soon leave Brussels due to the end of his assignment, which lasted 17 years.