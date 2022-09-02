Arrested Ukrainian spotter blows up himself in Tokmak — regional official

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. An arrested spotter of the Ukrainian army has blown up himself in the center of Tokmak, the Zaporozhye Region, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, said.

"The arrested spotter of Ukraine’s armed forces blew himself up in the center of Tokmak. During the arrest, the spotter exploded a hand grenade. Fortunately, there were no other casualties. Special services are working at the scene of the incident," Rogov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS there had been an explosion in Tokmak’s central street. The details of the incident were not known then.