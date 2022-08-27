Ukraine’s readiness for capitulation, denazification a precondition for talks - lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the negotiations option with Ukraine, if it capitulates, qualitatively reduces its armed forces and get denazified, says head of the Russian State Duma Committee on international affairs, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky.

"We are ready to consider a negotiations process, if the Ukrainian side is ready for an unconditional capitulation, qualitative reduction of its armed forces, as well as total, absolute and unconditional denazification," Slutsky said in a video, posted on his Telegram channel.