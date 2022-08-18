Zaporozhye NPP running at 20% capacity, top local official says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plants is currently operating at just about 20% capacity, Yevgeny Balitsky, who heads the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, told the Channel One television on Thursday.

"The power plant is not currently operating at its full capacity, running at just about 20% capacity now," the official said.

According to Balitsky, there is no deficit of labor force at the nuclear facility, with a large number of former employees wishing to get back to work there.

Located in the town of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Ukrainian forces had recently delivered several strikes on its premises using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Most attacks have been repelled by air defense systems but a number of shells reportedly hit some infrastructure and the area near nuclear waste storage facilities. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said Russia is calling on the United States, the European Union and other countries to stop their intrigues around the power plant and force Kiev to end its attacks.